LINCOLN - Rabbits can cause lots of headaches this time of the year, especially for those with gardens.
Nebraska Extension Wildlife Specialist Dennis Ferraro says if you notice damage from rabbits it’s best to control them before the damage becomes worse.
Ferraro says rabbits usually are all over the landscape and have young through October.
"Now, the young ones, like young luscious plants, like our fruit, vegetables. The older ones, as they get older, love to girdle trees, anything that we want in our garden or our landscape."
Ferraro says the best way to control rabbits is by exclusion or trapping.
He adds a quarter inch mesh fence around your garden will help prevent rabbits from damaging plants.