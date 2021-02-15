LINCOLN - The deadline to apply for the Quality Loss Adjustment Program is Friday March 5th, but before that deadline approaches the Nebraska Farm Service Agency is hosting a webinar for producers to learn more about it and ask questions.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says the QLA Program provides assistance to producers who suffered eligible crop quality losses due to natural disasters occurring in 2018 and 2019.
Kriz-Wickham says there’s a difference between the QLA Program and WHIP+ Program.
"We've already had signup for that program and it dealt with quantity losses so if you had acres that were lost to the flooding. The QLA Program is about quality losses so you had your crop all of the way through the production season and suffered quality losses."
Kriz-Wickham says you will need to provide some sort of documentation to support your claim of quality loss.
The webinar is set for Wednesday from 12 to 1 and you can register at FSA.USDA.Gov/NE.