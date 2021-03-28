STANTON - An early morning traffic stop led to an arrest on multiple charges.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office attempted to stop a pickup on Highway 275 east of Norfolk driving without tail lights.
The pickup then fled at high speeds south on 560th Avenue and began shutting their headlights off as they fled.
The pickup crossed over Highway 24 and continued south where it was finally stopped.
The driver 37-year-old Leonardo Saldana-Castaneda was taken into custody and placed under arrest for willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and child abuse as a 12-year-old boy was also in the vehicle during the pursuit and placed in danger.