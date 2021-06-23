NORFOLK - A Norfolk organization is requesting funding from the City of Norfolk to help expand its operations.
During Monday’s meeting, North Fork Area Transit, formerly Norfolk Public Transportation, presented plans that’ll expand its efforts and service areas.
Steve Rames is on the executive board and highlighted the rebranding underway for the organization.
Rames said aside from the name change, they’re rebranding the types of rides offered.
He said the plans call for a flexroute service branded Forklift, the current Demand Response Transit service will be rebranded to Telelift, and a potential on demand service which would be branded Expresslift.
Rames said they’re requesting $1 million, of which $675,000 will be local match for a new transit facility and $75,000 will be a local match for startup costs for the Flexroute and On-demand rides.
He said total project costs both the facility and route startups is $7.9 million with 80-percent coming from federal dollars and 20-percent coming from a local match.