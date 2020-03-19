NORFOLK - Norfolk’s Department of Public Safety presented its annual report to the Norfolk City Council.
During Monday’s meeting Police Chief Don Miller said overall it was a good year for Norfolk and the Police Division.
"Norfolk being a full service police department, there's a lot of things going on in the background that some people may not understand or may not realize. Last year overall crime was down about 4.5% which - we've got a relatively low crime rate so that was also significant to see crime rates come down. The total calls for service was pretty flat it was down a little bit at less than 1%."
Miller said support efforts were increased by 10% as well.
Fire Chief Scott Cordes thanked the mayor and council for the generosity shown to the Fire Division this past year.
"That aerial ladder that you bought us that we put in service in May, its been out on several working fires and its performed admirably. That ambulance you bought us this year it went in to service on July 11th - its nearing 1,000 emergency response calls in that short period of time. A thousand times it has gone out on the streets in Norfolk and so it demonstrates the need that we demonstrated to you and you believed in that need and you made an investment in allowing us to buy that piece of equipment."
Mayor Josh Moenning said he recently saw statistics that places Norfolk in the top three of safest cities in Nebraska and the work of the public safety officials doesn’t go unrecognized.
Public Safety Director Shane Weidner added the most important report is every public safety official returned home safely.