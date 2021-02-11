NORFOLK - Broadband availability is lacking in some parts of Nebraska and a new study is being conducted to find out where, but the public’s help is needed.
All of the development districts in Nebraska through the Nebraska Regional Officials Council hired GEO Partners LLC to do broadband data collection and mapping.
Tom Higginbotham, Executive Director of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District says you’re encouraged to take an internet speed test at NebraskaSpeedTest.Org.
Higginbotham says they need as many people as possible to take the test to get the most accurate data.
He says once the study is done, they’ll show the data to communities and figure out a plan on how to fix the issue.
"There's grant programs available to help communities get broadband infrastructure in place so we can get higher speed broadband to areas that are lacking in speed and connectivity."
Again, the website is NebraskaSpeedTest.Org.