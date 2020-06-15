NORFOLK - Every year the building construction students at Northeast Community College design, build, and auction off two custom homes.
Shannele Grudzinski, Dean of Applied Technology says the time has almost come to auction them off, but first there will be an open house.
Grudzinski says the homes are really well built as the students work with high quality materials.
She says both houses this year are about 1,620 square foot and open concept.
"One of the houses is a two bedroom two and three quarters bath. The second is a two bed two bath. They've got unique features in them like vaulted and coffered ceilings, granite countertops, high quality materials, great siding, and lots of fun designs."
Grudzinski says the funds raised from selling the houses are put toward the construction of next year’s homes for the students to build.
An open house is set for Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 in the evening. The auction is set for Saturday June 27th at 10 a.m.
For more information or to schedule a private tour call (402) 844-7215.