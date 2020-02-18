RANDOLPH - If you want to learn more and ask questions about the proposed improvements to Highway 20 in Pierce and Cedar counties, make sure to attend an upcoming informational open house in Randolph.
District three engineer with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Kevin Domogalla says the proposed project would improve approximately 10.5 miles of Highway 20.
Domogalla says it would begin at the junction of Highway 20 and Highway 81 and then extend east one mile west of the junction of Highway 20 and Highway 57.
"One of the biggest things on this project is the work right there at Randolph. That's why we wanted to have an open house so we can share our work and plans with the people there. We'll have people on our staff there to share information and answer any questions."
Domogalla says construction could begin as early as spring of 2021 and be complete by fall of 2022. The project would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by temporary traffic control.
The open house is set for Tuesday at the Randolph High School from 5 to 7 with a formal presentation at 5.