NORFOLK - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is set to host a big game public informational meeting in Norfolk Thursday evening.

Northeast District Manager Lucas Negus says he and several other biologists from around the Northeast part of the state will be there.

"We'll give a 15 to 20 minute presentation going over big game which includes deer, antelope, elk, and even turkeys. We'll also talk about our management strategies, harvest this past fall, and take questions."

Negus says they’ll take questions on several topics including big game management, permits, and diseases.

He says there’s a lot of people around Norfolk that go big game hunting in the western part of the state so they’ll make sure to talk about big game issues there as well.

The meeting is set for Thursday evening at 7 at the Lifelong Learning Center on the campus of Northeast Community College.

