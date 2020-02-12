O'NEILL - Your input is requested for an area community health assessment.
Roger Wiese, executive director for the North Central District Health Department says as a local public health department, one of their core functions is to assess the health needs of the community.
Wiese says the assessment is done statewide and is updated every three years.
"The assessment consists of everything from doing community health surveys to get input from people about lifestyle and behavior that exhibits in a daily basis. We also captured data from other data sorts. Those databases can be anything from Nebraska highway safety data to hospital discharge data."
Wiese says public input will help establish a community health improvement plan that will help guide them during those three years.
A detailed report and feedback section can be found online at NCDHD.Ne.Gov.