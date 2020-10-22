LINCOLN - Public comment is being sought for a Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.
Hannah Jones with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the plan is required by the National Park Service to be updated every five years to maintain eligibility for Land and Water Conservation grant funds.
"It not only looks at the preferences of what people want as far as outdoor recreation in Nebraska, but it also tries to simplify some of the changing demographics in our state and how people can use that when they're planning for outdoor recreation projects. One of the things that we try to do is we try to outline specific goals that we want to work on over the next five years, and so there's six that are outlined in this plan."
Jones says one of the topics the plan looks at is improving the quality of life by promoting healthy lifestyles through outdoor recreation, which is especially relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To view the plan and leave comments, go to OutdoorNebraska.Gov.