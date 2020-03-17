Norfolk Public Library

NORFOLK - Public access to the Norfolk Public Library is now restricted.

Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says this is due to health concerns amid the coronavirus.

Chamberlain says you can still check out items.

"If people want a certain book, movie, or something they want to check out they can call ahead and request up to five items. We'll pull those and hold them at the pick-up for them and they can drive up and we can scan their library card and do that whole transaction at the window."

Chamberlain says all items will have their due dates extended until the library reopens and no fines will accrue while the library is closed.

She adds there is no timetable for when they will be open to the public again.

For online services go to NorfolkNe.Gov.

