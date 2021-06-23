LINCOLN - Light is being shed this month on a disorder that can occur in all people and at any age.
June is post-traumatic stress disorder awareness month and according to the American Phychiatirc Association, an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime.
Lisa Neeman, Clinical Administrator for the Division of Behavioral Health with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says a few examples of how it can develop include military service, natural disasters, or car accident.
Neeman says those who experience PTSD have similar symptoms.
"Such things as mental or physical discomfort when they're reminded of the event and they might be experiencing flashbacks where it feels like the event is occurring over and over. Things like nightmares, depression, anxiety, and fear can also be very common."
Neeman says it’s important to reach out for help whether it be from friends, family, or even a support group.
If you or a loved one needs assistance, call the Nebraska Family Helpline at (888) 866-8660.