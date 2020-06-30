PTSD affects all differently

LINCOLN - As the month of June wraps up Tuesday health officials are breaking down the misconceptions of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Clinical Administrator with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Lisa Neeman says PTSD Awareness Month is intended to show that there is help and there is hope for people experiencing this condition.
Neeman says PTSD affects everyone differently and not all treatment is the same.
"One of the things to recognize is that even though people might have been through an experience that's traumatic, it doesn't necessarily mean that they will end up with post-traumatic stress disorder. The great news is that most people are very resilient and are able to, even after experiencing something really horrific, able to recuperate and returned to their normal lives on their own."
Neeman says symptoms can range from mild to totally debilitating, and it’s important to reach out for help if you’re experiencing PTSD.
You’re encouraged to call the Nebraska Family Helpline at (888) 866-8660.