NORFOLK - If you want to lose weight, but don’t know where to start or you want to live a healthier life, an upcoming nutrition program in Norfolk at the YMCA may be the answer for you.

Registered nurse Deb Schmit says she has taught the 11-week Mayo Clinic Diet Program at the Osmond Hospital since 2012 and is bringing it to Norfolk for people to try.

Schmit says the program is made up of three different components with the first one called “lose it”.

"If you do everything they suggest you do in those first two weeks you should lose six to ten pounds in the first two weeks. It's not easy, because we're going to ask you to give up five of your bad habits, adopt five healthy habits and five bonus habits. You're going to keep track of those 15 habits throughout the first two weeks."

Schmit says the next part is called “live it” where she tries to get people to lose one to two pounds a week until they reach their goal weight.

She says the third phase is called “all the extra stuff” which is the part of the program that helps you maintain the weight you’ve lost.

Schmit says the program is great for diabetics or if you’ve been told you’re pre-diabetic. People also decrease their risk for heart disease, cancer, and stroke as well.

An introduction of the program is set for Monday evening from 5 to 6 at the YMCA.

