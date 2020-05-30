Protests in Nebraska's biggest cities lead to 24 arrests

A protester throws a window cleaner at police standing guard of an Ez Go gas station after the station was damaged following a protest of the killing of George Floyd, early Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. 

 (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Protests in Nebraska’s two largest cities over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis have resulted in two dozen arrests, injuries to police officers and damage to businesses and police cars.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Saturday condemned vandalism and violence in Lincoln and Omaha after protests overnight turned to unrest.

In Omaha, 21 people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, firearms possession and destruction of property.

Thousands of people blocked two streets near a mall in a busy commercial area a few miles west of downtown.

In Lincoln, three people were arrested and eight police officers were injured. 

