NORFOLK - A protest took place Saturday evening at the corner of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue over George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

Jalen Robinson of Madison was one of the organizers and tells News Talk WJAG after seeing the protests in Omaha and Lincoln he felt something should take place in Norfolk.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests throughout the country some turning violent.

"After we saw the video we all felt a sense of rage. We are here to peacefully protest. Anything other than peacefully protesting is not us. We want to be as peaceful as possible" Robinson said.

In Omaha, 21 people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, firearms possession and destruction of property as a result of Friday’s protest.

In Lincoln, three people were arrested and eight police officers were injured.

