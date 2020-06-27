STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests after responding to a protection order violation at a Woodland Park residence Saturday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the protection order was issued against the son, forbidding any contact with his mother, due to previous acts/threats of violence.
A subsequent investigation revealed the son, 38-year-old Kyle Kirstine was illegally at the residence and further was in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia as well as a probation violation.
The mother, 59-year-old Debra Udell was also arrested for obstructing a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Kirstine was jailed for his violations and Udell was later released from custody. Both were given court dates in August to appear.
Kirstine was arrested last year at the same residence for threatening to kill his mother and later served a jail sentence for that offense, and previously served a prison sentence for a similar offense committed in Stanton County.