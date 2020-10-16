LINCOLN - Protecting your personal information and sensitive farm information is more important than ever.
With new devices and technology coming to the home and farm, scammers have even more ways to gain access to your personal information.
AARP State Director Sean Voskuhl says new technology makes your lives easier and more enjoyable, but also make you vulnerable.
“When we think about protecting ourselves from cybercrime, we often stop at password protection and anti-virus software. But in today’s day and age being cyber safe extends beyond our computers and phones. Televisions, video games, hands free devices, doorbells, refrigerators and more can all be connected to the internet. Add to that, any devices that help you monitor your farm, compile farm data, and even internet connected farm equipment. All of these are ways that scammers can gain access to your personal data.”
Voskuhl says most data breaches come from fake emails, where the sender may disguise themselves as your bank, or a company you do business with.
