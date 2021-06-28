NORFOLK - Ticks can be active all year round, but June is regarded as high tick season in Nebraska.
It’s important you protect your pets from these summertime pests.
Aimee Robinson with Valley Vet Supply says fleas and ticks can transmit harmful diseases to your dogs including Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease.
"Some of the signs that our dogs can demonstrate whenever they contract a flea or tick-borne disease can include being tired, having a fever, they can drop weight, they can experience pain in their joints, they can be rather weak, they can have discolored gums, and they also can have swelling and stiffness of joints."
Robinson says double check your pet on a daily basis for ticks and fleas to help mitigate the risk.
She says there are also a number of flea and tick control products you can use.