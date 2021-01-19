WASHINGTON D.C. - AARP warns scammers will soon be trying to con elderly citizens and those in underserved areas through vaccine scams.
State Director Sean Voskuhl says scammers will target elderly and underserved citizens, including those in rural America, as the vaccine rollout continues.
“There have been anecdotal reports of vaccine scams in pockets of the country where you see long lines of people waiting for or trying to sign up for shots. However, we haven’t seen evidence of widespread vaccine scams. In fact more people are contacting us looking for the vaccine than people reporting vaccine scams. That said though, we know they are coming. Especially as the priority groups begin to expand.”
Voskuhl says rely on trusted information from health providers and your public health department on information about the vaccine, and, don’t share personal information such as credit card details or your Social Security number in response to unsolicited calls, texts or emails.
He says with another round of stimulus funds, some folks will receive a prepaid VISA card.
Voskuhl says the prepaid cards and checks will be in a clearly marked envelope this time around.
“The first round of payments were in a plain white envelope, so some folks thought they were junk or scams. For this round, the envelope displays the U.S. Treasury Department seal. But, if you throw yours out, you can get it deactivated and request a replacement card through eipcard.com, this website is from the bank contracted to mail the cards.”
