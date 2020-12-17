LINCOLN - A London-based think-tank, the Legatum Institute, which has been working to measure the prosperity of each state in the U.S. has recently completed Nebraska’s report.
During a webinar hosted by the Platte Institute Wednesday, Director of the Centre for Metrics Shaun Flanagan said Nebraska ranks 16th on the U.S. prosperity index.
The index compares states based on categories including health, education, business environment, personal freedom, safety, and security.
Flanagan said one of the biggest areas of strength is social capital as Nebraska ranks 7th in the nation.
"There are four elements that make up social capital, which are the relationships that are at the core of our lives like close friends and family. That also includes relationships with neighbors and trusted strangers."
He said they will soon work on the county level in Nebraska and hope to have that done by July of next year.
To view the report for yourself visit USProsperity.Net.