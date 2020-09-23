Prosecutor: Bar owner wanted to 'ambush' people stealing

Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin
Courtesy of: Lily Smith/Omaha World-Herald via AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A special prosecutor says a white Nebraska bar owner who killed himself after being charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a Black man during May protests had been waiting to “ambush” people who were breaking into businesses.

Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin on Wednesday detailed more of the evidence against Jake Gardner.

Gardner killed himself Sunday, days after a grand jury indicted him in the May 30 death of 22-year-old James Scurlock.

The evidence included text messages and videos of the encounter that Franklin said countered Gardner's claims of self-defense.

