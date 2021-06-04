Nebraska Supreme Court

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prosecutor and a defense attorney in Nebraska have been reprimanded for a scheme reminiscent of the Wild West in which they told two convicted criminals to get out of town and never return.

The Nebraska Supreme Court issued public reprimands Friday for Custer County Attorney Steven Bowers and Broken Bow defense attorney Christopher Wickham for carrying out the “banishment plan."

The high court says the two violated rules of professional conduct by scheming to have two men plead guilty to felony charges, then secure a low bail with the understanding that the men would leave the county before their sentencing hearings, never to return.

Tags

In other news

Iowa man accused of using homemade chloroform in abduction

Iowa man accused of using homemade chloroform in abduction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a 20-year-old Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman's car and using zip ties, duct tape and homemade chloroform to abduct her and imprison her in a storage shed at his home.

Health alert issued for Willow Creek

Health alert issued for Willow Creek

PIERCE - State health officials have issued a health alert for Willow Creek Reservoir in northeastern Nebraska because of high levels of a toxin produced by blue-green algae.