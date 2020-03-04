NORFOLK - A proposed strip mall was discussed by the Norfolk Planning Commission.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners heard a redevelopment plan from BCG Enterprises to build a strip mall between the old Shopko and Office Max.
City Finance Officer Randy Gates said the developer is requesting over $229,000 in tax increment financing for the project.
Chairman Dan Spray echoed some of the commissioner’s concern with using TIF.
"I have a difficulty with this when there's no utilities that need to be put in, there's developed land all around, and there is no development on this property to be redeveloped or reused it's blank lot. The land isn't even changing hands at this point in time."
It was also expressed to have the developer in attendance for the discussions and a motion was made to table the item.
The commissioners voted unanimously to table the redevelopment plan.