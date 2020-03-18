NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission weighed in on a redevelopment plan that would make way for a new strip mall.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners discussed the plan from BCG Enterprises to build a strip mall between the old Shopko and Office Max.
Brian Gibbs spoke on behalf of the project and said part of the project does call for tax increment financing and it wouldn’t be feasible without it.
Chairman Dan Spray said overall he likes the project.
"My problem with it is in front of us here is a redevelopment for TIF financing. There's no redevelopment of an existing building, there's no utilities that need to go in. This is really TIF financing for purchase of land at this point in time."
The commissioners voted to recommend the redevelopment plan by a vote of 5 to 3 with Commissioners Spray, Martin Griffith, and Jacob Thone voting against.