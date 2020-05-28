MADISON - Contentious discussion was had at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday regarding a shooting range.
The Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club is looking to operate the currently unused shooting range located east of Madison.
President of the club Doug Huttmann said the range would be used by club members as well as certain high school and college practice
Mark Fitzgerald representing three homeowners near the range talked about some of their concerns.
"If in fact this application was good in the first place and it's not, it needs to have operation hours. It also needs to require shotguns be aimed toward the south away from the closest homes instead of toward them. It needs to not be a permanent conditional use permit (CUP), but a temporary CUP."
The commissioners unanimously approved a motion to table the application as the owner of the property would need to sign a paper approving the club to use the property and more discussion in general is needed.