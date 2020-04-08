NORFOLK - A conditional use permit request was again tabled at the Norfolk Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners discussed potential conditions to allow a recreational vehicle park at 3207 South 12th Street.
Some concerns were expressed with not having a specific outline of the lot.
Chairman Dan Spray said not knowing how everything lays out makes it hard to put conditions on anything.
"Where are you going to put RVs vs mobile homes? We have to keep in mind we are not looking at changing the zoning. This stays Rm zoning so this is mobile home zoning. So we need to know how many lots are mobile homes, how many are RV, where are they going to be at, how are they going to be spaced, and how much space is between these?"
Dick Johnson represented the request during the teleconference meeting and said he can have a new layout developed.
The commissioners voted unanimously to table the conditional use permit.