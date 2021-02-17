NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a final design contract for a bridge project after much discussion.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, council members went over the contract with JEO Consulting Group for the Norfolk 1st Street Bridge project.
One of sticking points was the proposed roundabout at 1st and Braasch.
Council member Corey Granquist said a lot of talk revolves around public access and there are trails for that.
"Ten foot on the north side and five foot on the south side. Obviously there's ways for human traffic to get to the other side obviously with the four lane. What we just heard is it goes right back to a four lane - so we're purposely congesting traffic in one area and then going right back to four lanes. I feel instead of just going with the flow you're going to have slow down, speed up, and get out of there as fast as you can."
Mayor Josh Moenning said it’s not a bad thing to calm traffic and have drivers pay more attention to their surroundings.
"When I'm down there walking in the area or riding bikes with the kids - it's a little cringey I mean it's a freeway. There's not a lot of attention paid to the crosswalks, especially the two inside lanes of traffic it can get kind of messy down in there."
After more than an hour of discussion the final design contract was approved by a vote of 5 to 3 with council members Granquist, Thad Murren, and Shane Clausen voting against.