OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to cap Nebraska property tax increases at 3% appeared to stumble amid fierce opposition from allies of local governments, who cast it as an attack on local control.
The measure would apply to school districts, counties, community colleges and other local governments that collect property taxes. Local governments could continue to collect extra tax revenue stemming from the natural rise in home values. The measure would expire in 2027.
Property taxes are a perennial issue in the Legislature even though they’re levied by local governments and not the state. Attempts to clamp down on local governments have failed, however, and lawmakers typically responded by using state money to reimburse property owners.