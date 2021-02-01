NORFOLK - Norfolk’s Police Chief has some concerns with recent legislation proposed this session in the Nebraska Legislature.
Don Miller tells News Talk WJAG lawmakers have stated a couple of their focuses are sentencing and criminal justice reforms.
Miller says unfortunately some of these reform ideas surface from some of the national attention law enforcement has received.
He says one item of attention is the Municipal Police Oversight Act.
"The way the bill is written it goes well beyond oversight and it's very restrictive in dictating when officers would be disciplined or dismissed and potentially lose their jobs in some situations that could be a disciplined situation. It's an unfunded mandate and it would cost communities a lot of money to do that and one of the concerns is that the people that are on the commission are supposed to be civilians and not involved with law enforcement."
Miller says another proposed bill would make all disciplinary actions taken against officers public.
He adds the talk of making it public concerns him with people starting to harass police officers when they already are having a tough time getting people to apply for the job.