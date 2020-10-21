NORFOLK - A proposed event hall cleared another hurdle Tuesday at the Norfolk Planning Commission.
The commissioners approved a waiver to some of the requirements for the North Fork of the Elkhorn River Overlay District on property located at 1102 Riverside Boulevard.
Commissioner Frank Arens said talks started after the recent meeting about trees added to the parking lot.
"Maybe we give you the option if you take out a parking stall you can put in a tree - break up that concrete massive parking lot. Maybe we could be a little flexible and if you put in say 145 stalls maybe you can put in 135 if that helped with the concrete look by putting in ten trees in between."
City Planner Val Grimes added the Riverfront Review Board recommended an electronic marquee underneath the sign for the property, which the commissioners supported.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the waiver.