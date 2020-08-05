NORFOLK - A second plan of a new business park was approved by the Norfolk City Council.
During Monday night’s meeting, council members discussed the redevelopment plan for the Bradford Business Park located at the northeast intersection of South 37th Street and West Omaha Avenue.
Finance Officer Randy Gates said the project is a 140-acre parcel owned by the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation.
Gates said the redeveloper plans to offer shovel ready sites which will be well-suited for heavy commercial and light industrial activities.
"Total project costs are estimated to be more than $13 million. This plan is for a three-phase project with the development timeline based on market demand. The plan provides for up to $13,279,399 of tax increment financing for the project."
The council voted unanimously to approve the redevelopment plan.