LINCOLN - LB 406 introduced to focus on flood-control infrastructure projects along the lower Platte River has been amended to create the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability Special Committee.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton said the special committee will focus on the Platte River from Columbus to Plattsmouth and the Lake McConaughy region of Keith County.
He said the studies would also focus on socioeconomic conditions, recreational and tourism opportunities, and public investment to enhance economic development in Northern Knox County, including the Lewis and Clark Lake and Niobrara State Park.
"When Senator Flood and I first discussed this vision for Northeast Nebraska, I jumped on board. Our area was hit hard by the flood two years ago and then suffered with the rest of the state through the pandemic. However, Nebraskans are resilient and hardships tend to bring out the best in people, generating great examples of residents working together to rebuild their communities."
Gragert said $2 million would be appropriated to carry out provisions of the three projects and a public hearing on the amended bill will be held Tuesday.