Abortion Bill
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Nati Harnik

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to outlaw a common second-trimester abortion procedure has hit a snag in the Nebraska Legislature, leaving its prospects unclear.

Opponents used a filibuster to keep the measure from coming to a vote Wednesday after the allotted three hours of debate.

Supporters now have to show that they have a 33-vote super-majority of support necessary to overcome the filibuster at a later date. If they don’t, the bill will effectively die this session.

The measure appears to have support from a majority of the Legislature’s 49 senators. The abortion bill would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.

Tags

In other news

NPPD resuming normal bill collection

NPPD resuming normal bill collection

COLUMBUS - A lot of people throughout the nation have been impacted financially from the coronavirus pandemic whether they lost their job or had their hours cut.