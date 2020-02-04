Proposal that could grow Nebraska Legislature hits roadblock

Tags
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal that could allow Nebraska's Legislature to expand from 49 to 55 senators has hit a wave of opposition.The proposal by Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer would give voters the chance to increase the maximum number state lawmakers in Nebraska.If voters approv…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An April 7 sentencing is scheduled for a southeast Nebraska woman accused of smothering her 3-week-old son after she fell asleep drunk.Court records say Ashley Bean pleaded no contest Tuesday to child abuse. First responders were called to her rural Waverly home on Dec. …
YORK, Neb. (AP) — The president of York College intends to retire this year.The college announced Monday that Dr. Steve Eckman will step down after his successor is named.He's the 20th president in the school's 129-year history and has held the post since 2009. The college reached a record …
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China amid the global spread of coronavirus.Chancellor Ronnie Green says the university will follow the advisory issued by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC recommende…
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A California truck driver accused of causing a crash that killed three people in south-central Nebraska has pleaded not guilty.Buffalo County District Court records say Kenneth Kratt, of Madera, California, entered the three manslaughter pleas last month. The records don…
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Former classmates testified that a college student charged with killing a woman asked them to lie about his whereabouts the December 2010 night the woman went missing in southeast Nebraska.Joshua Keadle is charged with killing another classmate, Tyler Thomas. According …
PRAGUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a utility vehicle was killed in a collision at an eastern Nebraska intersection.The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the eastbound vehicle didn't halt at a stop sign and collided with a northbound minivan a little …
NORFOLK - Norfolkans may soon be able to purchase alcohol an extra hour later after a decision by the Norfolk City Council.