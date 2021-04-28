GREEN BAY, WI - A Federal Milk Marketing Orders proposal has been announced by four Midwestern dairy groups including the Nebraska State Dairy Association.
According to a press release, the proposal would create long-term stability in fluid milk pricing and reduce the likelihood of negative producer price differentials that cut into farmers’ revenue last year during the pandemic.
During a press conference Tuesday to announce it, Dairy Business Association President Amy Penterman said it aims to build upon the current Class I pricing system.
John Holevoet, also with the Dairy Business Association said the Class III Plus proposal ties the Class I skim milk price in with it along with an adjuster.
"The initial adjuster would help farmers recoup revenue loss in 2020, but the proposal is ultimately revenue neutral and works to be equitable for farmers, processors, and consumers. After an initial period with a set adjuster of +.36 cents, our proposal calls for an annual readjustment based upon market data so it can adapt to changing times."
Kris Bousquet, Executive Director of the Nebraska State Dairy Association said dairy farmers in Nebraska are extremely concerned about the status of the Federal Milk Marketing Orders which is why this proposal is needed.