LINCOLN - A virtual town was held Monday night hosted by the Platte Institute on property tax relief.
Communications and Outreach Director Adam Weinberg says property tax relief has been a constant talking point throughout Nebraska for a number of years.
Weinberg says when looking at why nothing has been done in regards to property taxes, one aspect is the filibuster rule.
"In the case of the filibuster rule, there's positives and negatives. In the case of property tax reform the minority can rule. You can have 17 senators veto what the majority of senators may wish to do on property tax reform issues, and if you can't persuade those 17 senators for whatever reason that puts you in a tough bind."
Weinberg says a number of proposals have been brought up from a ballot initiative to sales tax exemptions in Nebraska.
Also, during the town hall, a poll was shared that showed many Nebraskan's would like to see government spending cut in order to reduce property taxes.
To watch the town hall go to PlatteInstitute.org.