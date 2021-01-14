Gov. Pete Ricketts
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled his 2021 priorities during his annual State of the State address to the Legislature.

Ricketts said in the next two-year budget he’s proposing to control spending to a growth rate of 1.5-percent.

He added property tax relief is a main priority in achieving that.

"This budget delivers on the promise of property tax relief by delivering $1.36 billion in relief over the biennium.  This includes $550 million in direct property tax relief through the State’s Property Tax Credit Relief Fund, and nearly $597 million from the newly enacted LB 1107 refundable property tax credit.  I am also proposing roughly $214 million to provide for property tax payments under the current homestead exemption program."

Ricketts said as taxes grow in Nebraska at a rate Nebraskans can’t manage in their family budget, and Senator Lou Ann Linehan and he are proposing to limit the growth of local government property taxes to three-percent. 

He said new local spending constraints are critical to ensuring the relief we provide goes into people’s pockets and to maintain local control in future years. 

He also recommended investments in a new corrections facility and broadband connectivity.

Tags

In other news

Unions: Passenger rails need better security, no-ride list

Unions: Passenger rails need better security, no-ride list

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two major railroad workers unions have asked the Department of Homeland Security to beef up security on Amtrak and other passenger lines, including by creating a no-ride list akin to the no-fly list that prevents people identified as risks from boarding planes.