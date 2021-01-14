LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled his 2021 priorities during his annual State of the State address to the Legislature.
Ricketts said in the next two-year budget he’s proposing to control spending to a growth rate of 1.5-percent.
He added property tax relief is a main priority in achieving that.
"This budget delivers on the promise of property tax relief by delivering $1.36 billion in relief over the biennium. This includes $550 million in direct property tax relief through the State’s Property Tax Credit Relief Fund, and nearly $597 million from the newly enacted LB 1107 refundable property tax credit. I am also proposing roughly $214 million to provide for property tax payments under the current homestead exemption program."
Ricketts said as taxes grow in Nebraska at a rate Nebraskans can’t manage in their family budget, and Senator Lou Ann Linehan and he are proposing to limit the growth of local government property taxes to three-percent.
He said new local spending constraints are critical to ensuring the relief we provide goes into people’s pockets and to maintain local control in future years.
He also recommended investments in a new corrections facility and broadband connectivity.