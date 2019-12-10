KEARNEY - It’s estimated that Nebraska tax revenues could exceed forecasts by more than 100 million dollars in the coming year.
Nebraska Farm Bureau president Steve Nelson says all of it needs to go towards property tax relief.
"One of the things that I find very frustrating is listening to the legislature worry about whether they’ll be able to give millions of dollars of Nebraska taxpayers’ money away to lure companies to our state via business tax credits—when, in fact, people who are already living here are being hammered by property taxes.”
Nelson says the state can also no longer afford to put the full burden of funding education on property taxes, because it’s bad policy and the wrong way to treat Nebraska’s students.
He says the Nebraska Farm Bureau will continue to lead in finding solutions to the problem.