LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled his 2020 priorities during his annual State of the State address to the Legislature.
Ricketts said property tax relief continues to be his number one priority.
He added last year, the Property Tax Credit Relief Fund from the state to the people of Nebraska was increased by over 20 percent, but more must be done.
"Today, I am recommending roughly $500 million in property tax relief over the next three years to help our farmers, ranchers, home owners, and businesses. I will be working closely with Senator Linehan and the Revenue Committee to direct this relief in a way that will make a difference in the local property tax bills Nebraskans pay."
Ricketts said in doing this he’s following three principles; no tax increases, protect the Property Tax Credit Relief Fund, and encourage spending restraint in local governments like what is done on the state level.
He also recommended additional flood relief assistance in the amount of $50 million to help share the costs of $400 million in disaster relief projects submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with an additional $9.2 million in aid to the counties most severely impacted by last year's unprecedented flood disaster.
Veterans tax relief and growing the state’s population and businesses are also priorities for Ricketts.