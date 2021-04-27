LINCOLN - Budget bills were passed this past week in the Nebraska Legislature.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton says one of them was LB 2 introduced by Albion Senator Tom Briese and it would reduce the valuation of agricultural land from 75 percent to 50 percent of actual value for the purpose of educational bonds.
As introduced Gragert said LB 2 would have reduced Ag land to 30 percent of its actual value for school bond issues, but the Revenue Committee amendments changed it to 50 percent of actual value.
"The purpose behind LB 2 is to more evenly balance the responsibility for paying for new school buildings between agricultural landowners and those living in town or owning businesses. Currently in rural areas, agricultural landowners may represent a small percentage of voters in a school bond election. However, they may end up paying for the majority of the debt."
Gragert said the legislature debated the bill for more than five hours prior to giving it first-round approval and 38 senators voting for it.