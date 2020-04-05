Property tax bill in limbo with Nebraska session on pause

Nebraska Legislature
Lincoln Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers who are pushing a package to lower property taxes won some extra time to make a deal with opponents last month when the coronavirus pandemic brought their session to a halt, but so far, it doesn’t appear that anyone is budging.

Key lawmakers say they’re still working behind the scenes from their homes to craft a proposal with enough support to pass in the one-house Legislature.

The current version faces an uphill fight because of united opposition from Nebraska’s public schools, leaving some lawmakers frustrated.

School officials say they welcome portions of the bill that would substantially boost K-12 education funding, but they don’t trust lawmakers to maintain that commitment.

