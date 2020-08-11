Nebraska Legislature
Lincoln Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a property tax and business incentives package and new abortion restrictions through a key procedural vote, despite fervent opposition from some senators in the final days of this year’s session.

Each measure won second-round approval in the Legislature, just ahead of the end-of-Tuesday deadline for bills to survive this year.

They now head to a final, third vote on Thursday, the session’s final day, and will then go to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to sign them.

Tags

In other news

Property tax, abortion bills set for final votes in Nebraska

Property tax, abortion bills set for final votes in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a property tax and business incentives package and new abortion restrictions through a key procedural vote, despite fervent opposition from some senators in the final days of this year’s session.