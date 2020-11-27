LINCOLN - One of the best parts about Thanksgiving is the leftovers, and it’s always a good idea to be safe with the food that’s leftover.
Nebraska Food, Nutrition and Health Extension Assistant Nancy Urbanec says when it comes to the leftovers you have four days to use up the food.
Urbanec says if you can’t eat all the food in four days, it’s best to freeze or toss it.
She says you need to properly store the food.
Urbanec says when storing leftovers, your refrigerator should be kept at or below 40 degrees and your freezer at or below 0 degrees.
She adds keep meat and poultry in its package until just before using.