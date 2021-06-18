LINCOLN - The hot weather and is here and here to stay which means if you have a garden, it’s important to keep it well watered.
Nebraska Extension Educator John Porter says vegetable gardens should get at least one inch of water per week to keep them growing and healthy.
Porter says a lot of people use sprinklers to water their gardens, but they aren’t the best thing to use as they waste water and are hard to direct.
He says the best way to water is to use drip irrigation.
"Those are nice because the pressure is evened out throughout the system and as long as you have enough water flowing you should have good drip irrigation throughout the entire garden. Those can be used to direct the water directly to the plant so you're not wasting it throughout."
Porter says you can also use mulch which will help hold moister in longer.