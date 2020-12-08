KANSAS CITY, MO - Propane was first used in the early 1900’s and has been widely used ever since.
Mike Newland, Director of Agriculture Business Development for the Propane Education & Research Council tells News Talk WJAG, there are over 800,000 farms using propane and it’s being used in lots of other areas as well.
"There's a lot of brand new school buses being bought and purchased by school districts that run on propane. I think that speaks to the cleanliness of the fuel and the safety of it. There's a lot of good talking points about propane as it's portable and safe."
Newland says the propane industry hasn’t been impacted too badly by the coronavirus pandemic as the supply is good and prices are pretty average.
He says they’re always developing new uses for propane. To view some early stage ideas or for more information about the council, visit Propane.Com.