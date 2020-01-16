NORFOLK - Kids in Kindergarten to adults the age of 25 are encouraged to participate in this year’s Youth Philanthropy Contest hosted by the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska.
Chairperson Samantha Lindahl says the goal of the contest is to help students learn about giving back to their communities in a hands-on, meaningful way.
"It's amazing to see the kiddos who are very passionate about who they help. They have helped make hats for little kids who don't have hats and they've made blankets for those in the nursing home. It allows them to be creative and make a difference in their community."
Lindahl says this year, 10 contest winners will receive up to $1,000 to complete their projects.
She says the deadline to submit your application and project is Saturday January 25th.
The 25th at 3:30 is also the day of the Youth Contest Showcase at the Norfolk Public Library. All projects will be on display and the winners will be announced.
For more information and an application packet visit PhilanthropyCouncilNE.Org.