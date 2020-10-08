NORFOLK - A day of services for those in need is set to take place Friday during Project Homeless Connect.
Coordinator Lacy Kimes says over 40 different services will be available from local agencies.
"We have everything from medical, dental, vision, and housing services. We have immigration services, case management, and free haircuts. We have a huge mobile food pantry that's going to be on site. We even have services for our veterans, helping folks get access to getting a birth certificate, or maybe they're needing some financial assistance. We have so much going on in that one day."
Kimes says all those who attend will also leave with a plan of action for the next step.
She says all services are free and childcare is available on-site.
Project Homeless Connect is set for Friday 10 to 3 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church.