NORFOLK - The annual Project Homeless Connect event in Norfolk has a new date after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coordinator Lacy Kimes with Bright Horizons says Project Homeless Connect is a day of services for the homeless and near homeless.
Kimes says the one-day, one-stop event originally scheduled for June 26, will now take place in October.
She says all of the services they normally offer will still be on hand.
"All of the providers that are there that day provide immediate services. We're not an information fair. We provide immediate services to guests that day, so everybody that comes through our door is going to have access to medical and dental care, mental health care providers, employment services, housing services, and also leave with an action plan."
Kimes says they are still in need of volunteers and you’re encouraged to sign up by the beginning of September.
For more information on Project Homeless Connect or to become a volunteer, contact Lacy at 402-379-3798.
It's set for Friday, October 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church.